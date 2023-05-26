BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bridgewater man faced a judge Friday, hours after officials said he allegedly killed his neighbor in an incident early Friday morning.

Dinis Moreira, 69, was arraigned in Brockton District Court where he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge against him.

In a statement, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said police initially responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday after receiving a call from one of Moreira’s family members.

Arriving at the scene on Spring Street in Bridgewater, the DA’s office said officers found a woman “with severe trauma to her head and face.” The DA said the woman, later identified as 58 year-old Valerie Oakhem, was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

Prosecutors provided additional information in court Friday afternoon, describing a bloody scene inside Moreira’s home.

In interviews, prosecutors said Moreira changed his story many times before telling police that he had been spending time with Oakhem in his home on Thursday night before an incident unfolded.

While an investigation was ongoing, the DA said on Friday that officials believe this incident “was a targeted act of violence and not random.”

Roughly 20 family members and friends of Oakhem were in court for Moreira’s arraignment, where Michael Belcher, Oakhem’s son, spoke about his mother.

“My mother was a kindhearted person and never hurt anyone and welcomed everyone into this earth and even helped people for the past 31 years at a nursing home on their way out and made sure they were comfortable and made sure the families were comfortable,” he said. “But I got robbed of that today.”

Oakhem’s daughter, Samantha Oakhem, also spoke.

“Me and my mom had our own growing up together and I watched her through my son and her’s relationship in what a great mother she has always been,” Samantha said.

Cameras on Spring Street in Bridgewater captured a still busy scene Friday afternoon, with investigators seen working in the area.

Back in court, Moreira was ordered held without bail. He is expected to be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation and is next due in court next month.

