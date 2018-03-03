BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) – The town of Bridgewater opened warming centers for residents Saturday due to an anticipated extended power outage.

Town officials say National Grid notified the town early Saturday that an extended power outage was anticipated throughout southeastern Massachusetts.

The center was set up at the Williams School, located at 200 South Street. Transportation to the center has been set up.

National Grid says 98 percent of Bridgewater is without power. Residents have been advised to prepare themselves for the possibility of extended power outages.

Officials say crews are making damage assessments throughout the town.

“We encourage anyone who needs to warm up or have a hot cup of coffee to come to the Williams School,” Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Tom Levy said in a press release.

The police chief encouraged residents to check on neighbors and friends. Anyone that needs assistance can contact the police department at 508-697-6118.

Anyone who needs transportation to center can contact 508-531-1380.

