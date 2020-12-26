Bridgewater pair charged with stabbing man in the back on Christmas Eve

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and a woman are facing assault to murder charges after allegedly stabbing a man and robbing him on Christmas Eve in Bridgewater, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing on Main Street at 7:15 p.m. found a man with two stab wounds in the back, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The victim allegedly told police he had a fight with a man and woman that he had met earlier in the day, and that they stabbed him and took his backpack and cell phone before fleeing to a nearby building. After investigating, police identified two suspects at another nearby building and arrested them.

Eric Wise, 36, and Molly Flaherty, 33, both of Bridgewater, were charged with: assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery. Wise is being held on $30,000 bail and Flaherty is being held on $20,000 bail, and both are expected to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

