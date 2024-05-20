BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Bridgewater are asking for help identifying an individual they say stole a package in Bridgewater.

Officials say the individual took a package from the front steps of a home on Plymouth Street on Friday and took off in that dark-colored car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgewater Police at (508) 697-0914.

