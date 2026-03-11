BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater residents are feeling frustrated at the lack of response from officials over their water worries: the town has been dealing with brownish colored water for years.

The town set up a filtered water facility so residents can get clean drinking water.

During a weekly town meeting Tuesday, dozens of people voiced their frustrations over a lack of answers and solutions about when the issue might be fixed.

In December, the town issued a water supply emergency banning all outdoor water usage and limiting indoor water use.

The town has established an interconnection water supply the Town of Middleboro while Bridgewater updates its own water system infrastructure.

In past meetings, town leaders have said that could take up to two years.

Town leaders said they are working on an expedited timeline to focus construction on integrating two wells into the new High Street water treatment plant.

They are currently reviewing bids to begin that process.

