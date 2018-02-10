Bridgewater Police charge man in stabbing

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Bridgewater Police said they charged Adam Martinez, 41 of York, Maine, for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation on Friday night.

The incident happened at a home on South Street around 11:55 p.m. according to police.

Officers were called to the home after a woman reported the altercation. Authorities arrived on scene to find Martinez and one other man, who appeared to have multiple stab wounds.

After conducting an investigation, police determined Martinez stabbed the other man seven times. That man is said to be 40-years-old and from Bridgewater.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his back, neck and arms. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening according to officials.

Both men were taken to local hospitals. The man who was stabbed is said to still be at the hospital recovering.

Martinez suffered cuts on his hands as a result of using the 4-inch folding knife to stab the other man. He was treated and released into the custody of Bridgewater Police. He is being held on $15,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned Monday at Brockton District Court.

The incident remains under investigation.

