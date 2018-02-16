Bridgewater Police confirm multiple threats made at high school

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Bridgewater Police confirmed multiple threats were made at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School on Friday.

Authorities said the first threat was made by a student during their presentation. In the presentation, that student included a picture of a kid holding a firearm. The student said they added the photo as a joke.

The second threat involved a former student who made a threat towards the school via social media. That threat had not been actualized, but police still took action and arrested the student.

Bridgewater Police said they will release more information later this afternoon.

Superintendant Derek Swanson issued the following statement:

“The Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School Administrative Team received information that a threat was made by a student who no longer attends the high school on his social media page. The police were immediately contacted and an investigation began. I am pleased to inform you that the Bridgewater Police Department has taken this individual into custody. We would like to thank both the Bridgewater and Raynham Police for their swift and appropriate response.”

This is an ongoing investigation; stay with 7News for updates.

