Bridgewater police identify man who died following apparent fall from bike

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Bridgewater after a man died after apparently falling of a bike on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of an injured man on Cottage Street around 9 a.m. found Brian McCampbell, 56, of Bridgewater who had apparently collided with a curb and fell of the bike into the roadway, according to Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte.

Several people in the area came to his aid until police and paramedics arrived on the scene.

McCampbell was evaluated by paramedics and transported by ambulance to a Brockton hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

