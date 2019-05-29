Bridgewater police investigating after alleged threat prompts high school evacuation

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater police are investigating after two teachers claimed to have heard a student make mention of a gun in a hallway at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of students evacuating the school about 8:15 a.m. learned that the fire alarm had been pulled, according to Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte.

After Bridgewater police K9 officers searched the building and determined that there were no weapons or dangerous items in the school, school officials sent a phone message to all parents district-wide.

Students and staff were allowed back in the building about 9 a.m.

In a statement, Delmonte said, “At this point we do not know exactly what was said or who may have said it and that remains under investigation. After a thorough search of the school we determined there was no threat. However, our School Resource Officer will remain onsite working with school officials for whatever they may need.”

Superintendent of Schools Derek J. Swenson said, “We are thankful to our partners at the police department for their quick response and professionalism. Student safety is our number one priority and as always, our district is constantly reviewing our safety protocols and procedures and we will continue to do so following this incident.”

