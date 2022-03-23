BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater police launched an investigation into an incident possibly linked to a TikTok challenge late Sunday night.

A person reported to police that while walking in the area of Summer and Grove streets around 10:15 p.m., people in a white sedan and a blue sedan shot at them with a BB-type gun, according to Bridgewater police.

Police say this appears to be linked to a TikTok trend called the “Orbeez Challenge,” where small circular water gel pellets are shot from air-powered pellet guns at people or property.

Several incidents of the “challenge” have been reported throughout the country in recent weeks, including in Concord, New Hampshire.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)