Bridgewater police investigating prank hostage situation involving juveniles

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — Bridgewater police are investigating a prank hostage situation that occurred Tuesday morning.
The initial investigation showed that the incident was just a prank involving juveniles and there was never a hostage situation, police said.
Police add that there is no current danger to the public.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)