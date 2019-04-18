Bridgewater police issue warning after series of business break-ins

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater police are warning business owners to be on alert after a recent string of break-ins in Bridgewater businesses over the last three days.

In a warning issued Thursday, Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte urged residents to report any suspicious activity to police.

“Several businesses in town have been broken into in recent days and we would like to ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it to the Bridgewater Police immediately,” Delmonte said in a statement. “It is not clear at this time whether all of these incidents are related. But we are asking people to remain vigilant and if you see something, say something.”

Five break-ins are being investigated:

On Wednesday, April 17, at approximately 8:40 a.m., Bridgewater Police were notified of a forced entry break-in at Bridgewater Farm Supply, 1000 Plymouth St.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Bridgewater Police were notified by employees of the Dunkin Donuts at 955 Pleasant St. that someone had broken into the building overnight. Video surveillance showed a man, at approximately 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, use a tire iron to smash a drive-thru window and then subsequently crawl inside. The man stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the store.

He is described as a while male, wearing jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black hat with white lettering on the front.

On Monday, April 15, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Bridgewater Police received a 911 call from King Garden, 220 Winter St., with an employee reporting that the restaurant was broken into and money was stolen. Forced entry was made into the restaurant.

On Monday, April 15, at approximately 9:10 a.m., a break-in was reported at the Bridgewater Auto Wash, 1355 Pleasant St., where money was stolen.

On Monday, April 15, at approximately 9:10 a.m., Bridgewater Police received a call from a manager at the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center, 134 Main St., reporting that forced entry had been made into the building and that money was stolen.

Anyone who has information about any of the incidents is asked to call Bridgewater Police at 508-687-0914.

