Bridgewater police launch creative face mask contest

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Bridgewater are launching a contest for the most creative homemade face mask in Massachusetts and beyond.

Those who provide the department with a photo of themselves wearing a mask could win free entry to the Bridgewater Police 5K & 1M Kids Fun race in September and a $50 gift card, police said.

The contest is meant to encourage those at home to make the most creative face mask and share their creation by posting a picture to the Bridgewater Police 5K Facebook page,.

“We hope this contest can be a fun project that helps occupy everyone staying at home and spreads some positivity throughout the community and on social media, while also resulting in a mask that helps keep you safe,” Chief Christopher Delmonte said.

The contest runs now until May 4 when three winners will be announced by the department. You do not have to be a Bridgewater resident to participate.

