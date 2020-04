BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owners of a pit bull accused of attacking a smaller dog.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgewater police at 508-531-1212.

Bridgewater State PD is investigating an attack by a Pitbull on a smaller dog. They are trying to ID the dog owners in attached photos. Any info can be forwarded to BSUPD at (508) 531-1212. pic.twitter.com/HVPx1pl0ar — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) April 21, 2020

