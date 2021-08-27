BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 15-year-old.

Madison Marcoux was reported missing from the area of Summit Drive and had last been seen around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to Bridgewater police.

She was in possession of a purple mountain bike, police said.

Anyone with information on Madison’s whereabouts is asked to call Bridgewater police at 508-697-6118 ext. 0.

