BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Bridgewater are asking for the public’s help in finding an autistic child who was last seen Tuesday morning.

The Bridgewater Police department said a juvenile named David was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Meadow Lane.

The department described David as being 5’7″ and weighing 150 lbs, possibly wearing a green-colored long sleeve shirt, blue jogging pants and blue crocs. David may also be walking with a black duffle bag with wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgewater Police at 508-697-6118.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)