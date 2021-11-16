BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing man.
The man, whose name was not released, was last seen walking in an unknown direction near the intersection of Cedar Crest Drive and North Street sometime after 1 p.m., according to police.
He may be wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is urged to call 508-697-6117 EXT. O.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)