BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing man.

The man, whose name was not released, was last seen walking in an unknown direction near the intersection of Cedar Crest Drive and North Street sometime after 1 p.m., according to police.

He may be wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call 508-697-6117 EXT. O.

