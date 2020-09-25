BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bridgewater Public Library closed Friday after two employees reported symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, town officials announced that the library will be closed through Monday while the facility is sanitized and disinfected.

The library had only been offering contact-free curbside pickup during the weekdays.

The two employees are in the process of receiving COVID-19 testing and are awaiting their results, town officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)