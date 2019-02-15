Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School student accused of throwing phone at teacher

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School student is facing criminal charges after she allegedly threw her cellphone at a teacher on Friday, police said.

The student, whose name was not released because of her age, is expected to be arraigned on an assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge in connection with the incident, according to Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte.

The teacher was not injured.

