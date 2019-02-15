Bridgewater-Raynham student facing assault charges for throwing phone at teacher

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a 16-year-old high school student is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a teacher.

A student at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School is facing charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon after she threw her cellphone at a teacher Friday, according to Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte.

The student’s name has not been released.

The teacher, who was also not named, was not injured in the incident.

