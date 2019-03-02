Bridgewater residents take winter storm in stride

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The first of two winter storms to hit New England this weekend has begun in Bridgewater early Saturday morning, but residents are taking the flurries in stride.

Drivers are out and about as the first few inches fall and many are looking forward to playing in the fresh powder.

“We needed some snow,” Luke Berube said. “It was a mild winter. Later on, I am going sledding with the kids so we need some snow.”

