Bridgewater State University begins issuing more than $9M in credits to students

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater State University announced Monday that it has started issuing $9.2 million in credits to students who were living on campus and commuting to class prior to the college moving all learning to online platforms due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Resident students will receive a prorated adjustment or credit for their housing and meal plan charges, according to the university. Currently registered students who were billed for a parking decal will also receive a prorated adjustment or credit.

“At BSU, we understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has financially impacted our students and their families,” Bridgewater State University President Frederick W. Clark said in a statement. “I want to thank our Board of Trustees for their unanimous approval of allocating up to $9.2 million of university funds to finance the credits and refunds in support of the needs of our students.”

All students removed their belongings from the residence halls over a 10-day period in March and online learning commenced on March 23.

The spring semester ends on May 12.

