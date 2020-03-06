Bridgewater State University faculty member on leave amid inappropriate sexual conduct allegations

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bridgewater State University faculty member is on leave after a female student went to police Tuesday with an allegation of inappropriate sexual conduct, the school confirmed Friday.

The faculty member, whose name has not been released, was arrested and placed on leave and all of his classes are being reassigned to other faculty members, the school said in a statement. He has been asked to refrain from coming to campus without first speaking to university officials.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in October 2019.

“Bridgewater State has zero-tolerance for misconduct, abuse or violence against any members of our campus community and is committed to preventing and holding accountable anyone responsible for acts of physical and sexual assault. We are working closely with the district attorney’s office in their prosecution of this alleged crime,” the statement read.

“Bridgewater State is committed to raising awareness of and preventing sexual violence and ensuring our campus community understands that sexual violence is never the fault of the victim-survivor and the absence of “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent.”

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

