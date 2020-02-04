Bridgewater State University rolls out new campus-wide emergency notification system

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater State University has become the first higher-education institution in Massachusetts to unify all its stand-alone emergency notification systems, the school announced.

The new emergency notification system quickly notifies the campus community of an emerging crisis and provides real-time information throughout an event, the college said in a post on its website.

“The new Rave Mobile/Alertus system has consolidated the university’s outdoor siren, desktop takeover notices, text message alerts, email notifications, voicemails, social media messages across a number of platforms and the BSU Guardian app into a comprehensive notification system,” the post read.

Matthew Rushton, the university’s assistant police chief, says members of the campus community and subscribers will receive notifications and updates during events that impact health, safety or wellbeing, such as nearby violence, fire, building evacuations or a serious weather emergency.

The emergency notification system will also provide an update when the event has safely concluded.

Students are automatically populated into the emergency notification system when they provide their telephone numbers during enrollment and class registration.

External subscribers can opt into the notifications by texting 67283 to “bsualert.”

