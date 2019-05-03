Bridgewater State University student accused of secretly recording 2 people in dorm shower

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after police say a Bridgewater State University student attempted to secretly record two people showering in a dorm.

Thursday, university police charged Ryan Gilbride, 20, of Lowell, after school officials say he tried to record a female and male student taking a shower together in the men’s bathroom of a co-ed dorm Tuesday.

“It’s disgusting to think you can’t even be safe in the dorms,” said student

University police were alerted after two students say they saw a man they didn’t know holding a cell phone above the shower curtain.

Some students say hearing about the incident makes them thankful to have private bathrooms.

“I feel a little bit more secure,” Krystal Green said. “I really wasn’t a fan.”

Student Ben Hollis agreed.

“I have my own bathroom, but if I was still living in one of those buildings where I had to share, that would be kind of weird,” he said.

The school says Gilbride handed his phone over to police.

On it, they say they found pictures of women in “various stages of undress.” Some were taken of women in public who appeared unaware they were being photographed.

