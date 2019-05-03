Bridgewater State University student accused of trying to secretly record 2 people in dorm shower

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bridgewater State University student is facing criminal charges after university police say he tried to use his cellphone to secretly record two people while they were showering in a co-ed dormitory on Tuesday.

Ryan Gilbride, 20, of Lowell, was charged Thursday after a female and male student taking a shower together in the men’s bathroom told police they caught him holding a cellphone over the shower curtain in an apparent attempt to record them.

Police say a search of Gilbride’s phone revealed pictures of women in “various stages of undress” and some that were taken of women in public who appeared to be unaware that they were being photographed.

Some students said hearing about the incident makes them thankful to have private bathrooms.

“I feel a little bit more secure,” Krystal Green said. “I really wasn’t a fan.”

Student Ben Hollis agreed.

“I have my own bathroom, but if I was still living in one of those buildings where I had to share, that would be kind of weird,” he said.

