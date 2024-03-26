BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton woman has pleaded not guilty to charges that she physically abused three Pre-Kindergarten students in her care, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced Tuesday.

Kathryn A. Rousseau, 56, pleaded not guilty in Brockton District Court to three counts of Assault and Battery on a Person with Intellectual Disabilities. Rousseau was released on her own personal recognizance with the conditions that she stay away and have no contact with the victims or their families, the witnesses, and to stay away from the Mitchell Elementary School.

On March 14, a parent of one of the 4-year-old victims reported to the Bridgewater Police Department after they were informed by a staffer from the Mitchell Elementary School that they had filed a report of suspected abuse or neglect with the state Department of Children and Families against Rousseau. The report alleged that Rousseau had left a mark, or cut, on the child’s lip after she grabbed the student’s mouth with her hand.

Bridgewater Police commenced an investigation, and Rousseau, who said she has been teaching for 18 years, was placed on administrative leave from the school.

The investigation alleges that Rousseau grabbed the mouths of one additional victim in the class, and allegedly force fed another causing them to vomit. Rousseau, who sent daily updates home to parents about student behavior and progress in class, informed parents that the marks on their children were self-inflicted. The incidents were witnessed by other staffers at the school.

