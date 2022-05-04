BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman says she plans to buy a new car after recently winning a $4 million lottery prize on an instant ticket game.

Charlene Linn, of Bridgewater, chose the cash option on her “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

In a news release, lottery officials said, “Linn noted that she had read about recent grand prize winners in surrounding towns and thought that someone from Bridgewater should be next. She was right.”

Linn bought her winning ticket at Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Bridgewater.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

