BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Bridgewater women appeared in court on Wednesday facing charges in an animal cruelty case.

The women, 59 and 32, were arraigned in Brockton Wednesday morning after two dead dogs were found in their hot car in July.

Police say the temperature inside the car was at least 130 degrees.

Investigators say both dogs were found dead outside a condo building on Heather Lane. Police say the dogs had also been living in unsanitary conditions inside the home.

