BOSTON (WHDH) - Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston voted Wednesday to authorize a one-day strike, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, a potential new step in a nearly year-long negotiation process.

A strike will not automatically happen; the union said their bargaining committee will schedule a strike if necessary, based on how continuing negotiations go.

The union said they’re fighting for improved staffing and patient care, better health insurance options, and a fair and market-competitive wage increase.

Representatives from BWH said negotiations have been ongoing for nearly a year, participating in 28 sessions with the MNA, including with a federal mediator since May 6.

“We have made substantial progress, reached tentative agreements on several issues, and feel confident that we proposed a fair and equitable contract, positioning BWH nurses amongst the highest paid nurses in the state,” the hospital said in a statement. “Our focus remains on supporting our nurses while providing high-quality, safe care for our patients. If a strike is authorized by the MNA and takes place, we are positioned to provide the care our patients expect.”

Just over 2,500 nurses voted “yes” to the strike. If a strike is scheduled, the committee will have to provide at least 10 days’ notice.

“It’s really frustrating to come to work every day and to not feel fully valued or respected and the care that you provide to these patients every day, in and out, with not enough staffing, not enough equipment, not enough resources that you need to help take care of the patients,” one nurse said. “The patients deserve and expect that when they come into this hospital, you’re coming to a top 10 hospital in the world to receive your care and you shouldn’t have to worry.”

The nurses also said neighboring hospitals pay better wages so Brigham and Women’s is losing good nurses.

Nurses from Brigham and Women’s Faulkner in Jamaica Plain will vote on a one-day strike on Thursday.

The next bargaining meeting is set for Aug. 8.

