Brigham and Women’s distributing 500 transparent face masks to help patients who rely on lip reading

BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s Hospital recognized that the traditional face masks make it hard for patients who rely on lip reading to understand them, so the hospital’s Disability Task Force came up with a solution.

The task force, which was created as part of the hospital’s COVID-19 response focused on health equity, is distributing 500 transparent face masks across the facility.

These masks will help minimize communication barriers for patients who are deaf, hard of hearing and the elderly.

