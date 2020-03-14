Brigham and Women’s Hospital amends visitor policy amid coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s Hospital has implemented a new visitors policy amid coronavirus concerns.

The hospital said starting Saturday patients can only receive one healthy visitor per day, a spokesperson said.

All visitors will be screened upon arrival, the hospital said.

The change is being made due to concerns about COVID-19.

“The Brigham is taking every precaution to protect the health of our patients, visitors and staff, including implementing changes to our visitor policy,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said the change may cause delays in entering the hospital so guests should plan accordingly.

