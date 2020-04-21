Brigham and Women’s Hospital converts RV into mobile testing lab for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mobile and drive-thru coronavirus testing sites are popping up across Massachusetts, especially in communities that need it most.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital converted an RV into a mobile testing lab for neighborhoods in Boston that are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We wanted to get into the communities right away and hopeful steps like this will mitigate the hot spots from flaring up,” said Bernie Jones, vice president of Public Policy at Brigham and Women’s.

The testing is available for residents who are experiencing symptoms or have been in contact with another person with the virus.

The mobile testing lab operates under a first-come, first-serve basis and no appointments are needed.

“You don’t need to be a Brigham’s patient to come here, you pay no money at all to get tested, and we don’t ask about immigration status, so it’s really important that all communities within these communities feel this is a safe and comfortable place to get screened, to get tested, and hopefully to get the resources they need to stay healthy,” Jones said.

Each person who visits the makeshift facility will also receive educational materials, a care package of food, masks, hand sanitizer and a gift card.

The workers plan to make more trips around Boston to help others get testing too.

“We can throw the booth on the back of the RV, shut up the RVs, drive to a new site and set up,” Jones explained.

The mobile facility will be set up in Hyde Park until the end of the week. It will then pack up and move to Mission Hill.

