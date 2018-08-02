BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s Hospital teamed up with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to provide free skin cancer screenings and education to the public.

The Blum Family Resource Center van visited Carson Beach Wednesday where a dermatologist provided free, full-body examinations and addressed skin cancer-related concerns.

“The vast majority of skin cancers are due to cumulative sun exposure,” Dr. Molly Cavanaugh Hussey said. “When individuals go to the beach without appropriate protection, they are putting themselves at increased risk of skin cancer over time. Our screenings at public beaches are an effective way—in real time—for us to educate individuals about skin cancer prevention and share methods for enjoying the summer more safely.”

Elizabeth O’Brien went down to the beach to get screened for skin cancer after her siblings were diagnosed with the disease.

“I want to make sure that I follow up and I am screened,” she said. “Speaking to some of the people here, I want to make sure I have peace of mind and reassurance that I’ve done the right thing in taking care of myself.”

Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute plan on visiting multiple beaches throughout the summer to offer the free service.

