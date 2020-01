BOSTON (WHDH) - The first baby born in Boston this year was delivered at exactly midnight at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that Dominick arrived just as the clock struck 12 a.m. The healthy baby is 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Officials say the family is resting comfortably.

