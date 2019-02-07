Brigham and Women’s Hospital has immediate need for blood donations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston says it has an immediate need for blood donations at its Kraft Family Blood Donor Center.

The center provides lifesaving blood and platelets to patients at the hospital and at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

There is said to be an immediate need for Type-O negative whole blood donors.

Those interested in donating blood can schedule an appointment by:

The center is located at 35 Binney St. Parking in the Dana-Farber garage will be validated for donors.

