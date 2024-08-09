BOSTON (WHDH) - Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital reached a new tentative agreement with management Thursday, avoiding a one-day strike.

The agreement promises major improvement in nurse and patient safety protocols, including better staffing and annual risk assessments.

This comes after the nearly 4,000 nurses in the system voted July 24 to authorize a strike if an agreement was not reached. Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital nurses also authorized a one-day strike soon after.

Other BWH tentative agreement highlights include a competitive wage increase — a 20 to 30 percent increase over the course of 2.5 years — and health insurance choice.

