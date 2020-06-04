Brigham and Women’s Hospital nurses take knee in support of black patients, staff

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nurses and Brigham and Women’s Hospital took a knee in support of their black patients, staffers, and community members on Thursday morning.

The kneel-in began at 6:30 a.m. and lasted for eight minutes, about the time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck even after he stopped moving and pleaded for air.

The show of support was organized by an emergency room nurse.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)