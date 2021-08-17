BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s Hospital parking garage was evacuated Tuesday morning after a car fire ignited.
Firefighters responded to a working fire below ground level in the Fenwood Parking Garage around 9 a.m. and were able to quickly extinguish the 2-alarm blaze.
Large fans were used to clear out the heavy smoke.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
