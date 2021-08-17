BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s Hospital parking garage was evacuated Tuesday morning after a car fire ignited.

Firefighters responded to a working fire below ground level in the Fenwood Parking Garage around 9 a.m. and were able to quickly extinguish the 2-alarm blaze.

Large fans were used to clear out the heavy smoke.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

All companies working at 60 Fenwood Rd parking garage with a car fire on below ground level. Car fire is out & companies checking all other vehicles to be sure no one in vehicles or in need of EMS from smoke. pic.twitter.com/BFkVKQuBrT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 17, 2021

2nd alarm companies are making up from garage fire. Large fans are being used to clear out smoke. pic.twitter.com/GAdS5xQuel — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 17, 2021

Thank you to BMH for evacuating so companies could move thru quickly. Thank you to @BOSTON_EMS & @bostonpolice for a responding quickly to secure area & keep us moving safe. A10 & W25, thank you for great rehab. All companies have cleared 60 Fenwood Rd with no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/2wRIdJleQb — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 17, 2021

