Brigham and Women’s Hospital performs first successful face transplant on a black person

BOSTON (WHDH) - Doctors at Brigham and Women’s Hospital made history in July when they performed the first successful face transplant on a black person.

Robert Chelsea, of the Los Angeles area, underwent the transplant after suffering from burns on more than 60 percent of his body and face in a car crash caused by a drunken driver in 2013, the hospital wrote on Instagram.

The 16-hour surgery led by Plastic Surgery Transplantation Director Bohdan Pomahac, MD, involved a team of more than 45 physicians, nurses, anesthesiologists, residents, and research fellows.

Not only is Chelsea the first black patient to receive a full face transplant, he is also the oldest at age 68.

“May God bless the donor and his family who chose to donate this precious gift and give me a second chance,” Chelsea said. “Words cannot describe how I feel. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and feel very blessed to receive such an amazing gift.”

This marked the ninth face transplant procedure at Brigham and Women’s and the 15th nationwide.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)