Brigham and Women’s Hospital staffers help couple say ‘I do’ before baby’s birth

BOSTON (WHDH) - First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby carriage.

Many couples follow this formula, but one local couple did all three in one day for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day in Boston.

The hospital staff at Brigham and Women’s Hospital stepped up to help Eric and Asma formalize their marriage in a delivery room as Asma prepared to give birth to their first child on Thursday.

“We woke up and we were like, ‘man babe, we are still not married,” Asma said.

The two celebrated a wedding ceremony in 2017 but never got around to filing the paperwork to make the marriage official.

Eric said they tried several times to get the paperwork in but larger forces seemed to get in the way including, a snowstorm, a car accident, a surprise baby shower, an ill-timed car tow, and even the Patriots Super Bowl parade.

Once the baby was on its way, though, the couple said they had to do something.

That is when the staff at Brigham and Women’s stepped in.

“We called chaplaincy and social work and they immediately ran up and facilitated the whole wedding,” Nurse Ann Marie Colletta said. “All this took place while she was five centimeters dilated.”

Colletta said she has been at the hospital for 30-years but has never seen anything like this before.

