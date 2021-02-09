Brigham and Women’s Hospital valet shot in eye sues his employer

BOSTON (WHDH) - A valet at Brigham and Women’s Hospital is filing a lawsuit against his employer for an attack that happened last year.

The valet was shot in the eye by police as officers confronted a man they believed to be armed with a handgun.

The incident started when police said Juston Root flashed a paintball gun at an officer outside the hospital.

Root then took off in a car after he was shot in the leg and officers eventually shot and killed him a few miles away.

Fragments of a bullet were left in the valet’s brain and they said the hospital’s security staff mishandled the situation.

Root’s family said he had a history of mental illness.

