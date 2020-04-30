Brigham and Women’s nurse thanks officers who offered help after her car broke down

BOSTON (WHDH) - A nurse at Brigham and Women’s sent a thank you letter to a group of officers who stepped in to help after her car broke down Wednesday.

A mentally and physically exhausted Molly Lynch was on her way home from a 12-hour overnight shift caring for coronavirus patients when her car broke down in the middle of the road near Boston Medical Center.

“First and foremost what was going through my mind was complete and utter shock because I had just worked 4 overnight’s in the ICU,” Lynch said. “The cares behind me were furious.”

Much to her relief, three Boston police officers stopped to help.

One blocking traffic while the others pushed the car out of the way.

“So much stress arises when your car isn’t functioning and you’re blocking traffic, you’re in the middle of an unsafe and unfamiliar area as well,” she explained.

For a nurse who has spent a lot of time taking care of others, Lynch said she was moved by the officer’s willingness to lend helping hands in her time of need.

“I guess the biggest thing I would love to share and hope people get out of this story is something positive toward in such dark dark times,” she said.

The officers even offered to drive her back to her South Boston home after the tow truck came to take her car away.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)