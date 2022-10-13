BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Brigham and Women’s emergency nurses gathered to celebrate their colleague’s wedding quickly jumped into action on the dance floor to save a wedding guest’s life during a medical emergency.

Last month, the group celebrated the wedding of their colleague and friend Micaela Deary to Patrick Johnson. At around 9 p.m., when everyone was on the dance floor, one of the guests collapsed.

“I turned around and saw him on the floor, and one of the girls was already next to him doing chest compressions,” Deary said. “Another was doing mouth-to-mouth, another was keeping time and another was getting demographic information from his family members to find out about his history. My colleagues were running a full code on the dance floor at my reception.”

Amanda Berger and Laura Hoover administered CPR to the guest for nearly 20 minutes, and shocked his heart three times before first responders arrived. Fellow nurses Amanda Haimaidi, Liz Campbell and Nora Kate O’Brien also provided support. Without their quick thinking, Brigham said on Facebook, he may not have survived.

“It felt like chaos with so many people around,” Berger, a 16-year veteran of the emergency department, said. “I had Laura across from me and the rest of my Brigham team with me, and, because of that, I felt brave and confident enough to keep going.”

“We are so proud of the work our nurses perform every day at the hospital, and this incredible off-duty feat is another testament to their expertise,” Brigham said. “A huge thank you to all emergency nurses this Emergency Nurses Week!”

