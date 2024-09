BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s Hospital nurses voted to ratify a new contract, dodging a one-day strike.

The new contract promises improved staffing and patient care conditions at their hospitals.

This includes motions to prevent workplace violence.

The nurses will also see a 20 to 30 percent pay increase over the next two and a half years.

