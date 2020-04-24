Brigham and Women’s nurses tell COVID-19 to ‘Hit the road’

BOSTON (WHDH) - The nurses at Brigham and Women’s hospital are telling the coronavirus to “Hit the road COVID-19, and don’t you come back no more, no more, no more, no more.”

Nurses from the hospital’s Echo Lab came together to remix the classic song “Hit the Road Jack,” which was made famous by music legend Ray Charles. They then dressed in their scrubs, held up their printed lyrics, and posed for a photo.

The hospital shared the photo on Twitter, saying “Hey @alexa99, play ‘Hit the Road #COVID19‘ by the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Echo Lab.”

