Brigham and Women’s researchers publish results from new Remdesivir study

BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers are Brigham and Women’s Hospital published new results from their Remdesivir study Wednesday.

According to the results, the drug can shorten symptoms of coronavirus in less time than originally thought.

The drug is able to block the replication of the virus and the study shows that it can be just as effective after five days of treatment when compared to 10 days of doses.

“Four less days on the ventilators, four less days without oxygen, four less days of hospital stays a huge number when you look at all other interventions we normally do in our health care system,” Dr. Francisco Marty said.

The Brigham doctor said shorter treatment courses means that more patients will have access to the drug.

