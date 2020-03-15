Brigham and Women’s to notify patients who were in contact with infected workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston said it will notify patients who may have been in contact with health care workers infected by coronavirus.

The hospital said it is inevitable that workers would be infected as the coronavirus spreads, as is now the case at the hospital, according to a statement from a spokesperson.

“We are in the process of contacting patients and staff who may have been exposed,” the statement said.

The hospital is working with the Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission for advice and guidance as the situation evolves.

“The Brigham Health community has been preparing for this eventuality and has taken every precaution to protect our patients, their loved ones and our staff during this unprecedented pandemic,” the hospital said.

