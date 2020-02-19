Brigham and Women’s valet released from hospital following officer-involved shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brigham and Women’s Hospital valet who was shot and wounded earlier this month is taking another step down the road to recovery after he was discharged from the hospital Wednesday.

The man, who preferred to remain anonymous, was found with a gunshot wound after police confronted another man who was reported to have threatened people nearby.

RELATED: Officials: Valet shot outside Boston hospital in serious condition, man who pulled ‘what appeared to be firearm’ killed by police

Officers shot that man who then took off on a wild chase into Brookline.

He hit several cars before eventually coming to a stop.

Officers and a state trooper then opened fire again after they say the man ignored their commands.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist in the valet’s recovery.

