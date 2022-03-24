A doctor from Brigham and Women’s Hospital opened up about her experience on the ground in Ukraine.

Doctor Erica Nelson is the Deputy Medical Director for Team Rubicon, which has provided help for doctors treating patients in this war-torn country.

She said she has been seeing a lot of people fleeing from the eastern part of Ukraine in dire need of medical care.

“These are populations that have been forced from their homes for weeks now. They’ve been traveling very long distances often without sufficient food, water, shelter,” said Nelson.

According to her, there just are not enough resources to go around right now.

“There is a shortage of a lot of critical medications,” she said. “You cannot get that here anymore.”

In the few weeks Dr. Nelson and her teams have been in Ukraine, she said they have been fearing for their lives constantly.

“The past few days before that, at least five air raid sirens a day. And honestly, it is hard to keep caring for people in that space,” she explained.

Nelson has done humanitarian work in other areas of need such as Sudan and the Caribbean. She said her past work and the dedication of her team keep her moving forward to help the people of Ukraine.

“At the end of the day, it’s about focusing on the mission,” she said. “Knowing that you’re actually there to take care of somebody.”

Nelson is due to come back to Boston next week but may extend her stay if she is needed.

